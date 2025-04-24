Dates confirmed for Bucks Country Show 2025 including stunt displays and carriage racing
Bucks Country Show 2025 will take place in the Penn House Estate in Amersham on May 4-5.
Over the May Bank Holiday, organisers have confirmed that shetland pony racing and stunt BMX performances from 3Sixty Bike have been scheduled.
Carriage racing has also been booked at the event, and visitors are told to look out for Windywood Cocker Spaniels and Cecil’s Horse Sanctuary.
Quintessentially British Events, which is running the annual showcase, is also warning guests not to miss falconry bird displays.
A History Revisited village, will also be created for the two-day extravaganza. It has been described as an interactive and educational experience for all ages.
Further entertainment for youngsters will be provided by Rob the Robot. Cookery demonstrations featuring talented chefs, foragers, and
mixologists, have also been booked for the Amersham site.
Buccaneers Touring Musical is performing a mix of circus and magic showcases throughout the event. Comedic wrestling shows and performances from live musicians have also been confirmed.
The We Love Dogs initiative, is returning this year and will feature fun dog shows across a variety of classes. Last year, £8,000 was raised for charity via dog-related events.
Other attractions aimed at youngsters include: Punch and Judy performances, reptiles, and a fun fairground, plus a superheroes meet-and-greet.
There will also be donkey rides ,and arts and crafts classes, on offer. Guests are also advised to check out classic car exhibitions and speed chainsaw carving displays. More details can be found online.