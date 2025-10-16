A specialist retail brand has confirmed the date it is opening a maiden store in Aylesbury.

Mountain Warehouse is opening its new store at Aylesbury Shopping Park on Saturday.

Located at Unit 9 in the popular shopping venue Mountain Warehouse is operating at the 15,297 square feet, two-storey building that previously belonged to Homesense.

Mountain Warehouse is known for its wide range of outdoor clothing and equipment for off-path activities. A spokesperson for the company said: “Visitors will also be able to browse a wide selection of best-sellers, including walking boots, waterproof jackets, camping kit, and other essentials for all types of outdoor adventures.”

They also revealed that the store has a clothing range from Animal inside the new outlet.

Mountain Warehouse founder, Mark Neale, said: “Buckinghamshire is a wonderful area with a vibrant sense of community, and we’re thrilled to open our first store here. Aylesbury Shopping Park is a fantastic shopping destination, and we’re excited to share our passion for adventure with residents and visitors alike.”

It has been confirmed that the opening created 16 new jobs. The company has also disclosed plans to open or relocate 50 stores throughout the UK, as well as international expansion in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and Canada between now and 2026.

Mountain Warehouse moved quickly to fill the unit vacated by Homesense earlier in 2025 and its planning application to Bucks Council received no objections. Homesense announced it was merging with TK Maxx at the Broadfields Retail Park in Aylesbury, forming what has been described as a ‘superstore’.