Couple launch crystal store in Aylesbury inspired by first-hand cancer experience

A couple have launched a crystal store in Aylesbury inspired by their own first-hand experiences seeing how they can enhance wellbeing.

Ayshe and Sam Pullen saw the healing power of crystals and minerals first hand when a family member suffered with cancer.

Now they have opened their Crystal Willow store at the Bucks Goat Centre site in Layby Farm, Stoke Mandeville and hope others will be similarly inspired.

Ayshe with Xylo the rabbit, photo from Animal News Agency

Crystals vibrate at a high frequency, which is why materials like quartz are used in machinery such as watches and clocks. Many people also believe that these vibrations can enhance wellbeing too.Sam said: "My brother in law was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, and naturally you want to do everything you can to help. My wife read about crystals and we gave one to him, he's still with us today."That was a few years ago and we began our own collection, at that time I was running a very stressful business and suffered from anxiety, and meditating with the crystals completely transformed by life. We started a small business sourcing crystals working from home, and having a premises is the next step, we believe that everyone should own a crystal, so that is reflected in our prices too."

As well as selling ethically sourced crystals and minerals, Sam and Ayshe are enjoying interacting with the animals at the Bucks Goat Centre. Ayshe recently wrote on the history of rabbits and crystals.

Ayshe said: "The rabbit as a totem is encouraging you to take care of yourself and release your fears to move forward, which for us feels a bit like opening the shop. It is wonderful to have a premises that is so close to the wonderful animals at the Bucks Goat Centre."

