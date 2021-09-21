Taking a walk around Waddesdon Manor can be great for business

Natural Netwalking has announced a partnership with Waddesdon Manor to stage monthly business networking walks in the grounds in Aylesbury.

The enterprise that brings people together to walk and talk about business has teamed up with Waddesdon Manor to host one of its walks.

The first walk through the beautiful grounds at Waddesdon Manor will be on Tuesday, September 28, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Holly Saunders with Jackie Jarvis at Waddesdon Dairy, part of the Waddesdon estate

Co-founder Jackie Jarvis believes a ramble in the open air is not only good for everyone’s wellbeing but it is healthy for business too.

The business launched before the pandemic lockdowns and is bouncing back now that meeting face to face is permitted again.

Jackie said: “It has been hard for people to meet in person and many businesses are still avoiding indoor networking meetings.

"Being an outside activity, makes Netwalking a very COVID-safe activity.

“We are really delighted to be bringing Natural Netwalking to Waddesdon Manor.

"I am sure the attraction of being in the beautiful surroundings will be an attraction for people wanting to build their business connections.

"We have a popular walk at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and I am sure this will be just as successful. Lovely locations add so much to the experience of our walk and talk events.”

The idea of walk and talk networking events is proving to be a big success now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

Holly Saunders of Waddesdon Enterprises Limited has welcomed the start of Natural Netwalking in the grounds of the manor.

She said: “We are looking forward to hosting Natural Netwalking and the businesses who come to join the walk. The grounds are an ideal place to refresh yourself.

"Of course, if we can help other Buckinghamshire businesses to grow and prosper, we’ll be delighted.”

Waddesdon Manor is the latest in a growing number of Natural Netwalks in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and anyone in business is welcome. They can book any of the events to try the netwalking experience for themselves.

Jackie added: “We think lots of people will want to make the Waddesdon Manor walk a regular fixture in their diaries and try out other netwalks to extend their connections even more.”