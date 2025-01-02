Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a three-day snow warning for most of England, Wales, and southern Scotland this weekend

Up to 30cm of snow is expected in some areas

Taking proactive steps now can help protect your home from freezing temperatures and snow

Here’s how to prepare your property for the cold snap and keep it safe this winter

With a cold snap and snowy weather forecasted across much of the UK this weekend, now is the time to take proactive steps to protect your home from the harsh conditions.

The Met Office has issued a three-day snow warning from midday Saturday January, to 9am on Monday 6 January, covering most of England, Wales and southern Scotland.

The forecaster is warning of potential school closures, power outages, road blockages, and widespread travel disruption, including delayed or cancelled flights and trains.

With cold weather approaching, here are five simple tips you can take to protect your home from the snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Insulate pipes to prevent freezing

One of the most common issues during cold weather is frozen pipes. As water freezes, it expands, swelling within pipes and leading to cracks. These cracks often go unnoticed until the water begins to thaw, resulting in leaks and potential water damage. which can burst and cause significant water damage.

Protect your pipes by wrapping them with foam insulation sleeves or lagging, especially those in unheated areas like lofts, garages, or under sinks.

You should also aim to keep your home’s temperature consistent, even in unused rooms, avoiding any large changes in temperature overnight for instance.

Letting taps drip slightly during extremely cold spells can also help to keep the water flowing.

If you're leaving home for an extended period, consider shutting off your water supply and draining the pipes to prevent freezing.

Protect your roof and gutters

Heavy snow and ice can damage your roof and gutters, leading to leaks and structural issues. Take these steps to prevent problems:

Clear gutters of leaves and debris to prevent blockages that can cause ice dams.

Check for loose or missing roof tiles and arrange repairs promptly.

Consider installing gutter guards to stop snow and ice from accumulating.

Use a roof rake to remove heavy snow build-up, especially if your area is expecting significant snowfall.

Trim overhanging trees

Snow and ice can weigh down tree branches, causing them to snap and damage your home or car.

Before the weather worsens, trim any overhanging branches and remove dead or weak trees from your property. This simple step can prevent costly damage and keep your family safe.

Install a smart thermostat

Smart thermostats can help you monitor and control your home’s temperature remotely, ensuring it stays warm even if you’re away. This can be especially helpful in managing the temperature of your property to avoid freezing pipes.

Many models also provide energy usage insights, helping you save on heating bills while keeping your home protected.

Check external taps and hoses

Much like in internal pipes, water left in outdoor taps and hoses can freeze, causing pipes to burst.

Disconnect and drain garden hoses, and cover external taps with insulated caps. If you have irrigation systems, ensure they are turned off and drained for the winter.

How are you preparing for the cold snap this weekend? Have any tried-and-tested tips for protecting your home from freezing weather? Share your thoughts and advice in the comments section.