Skype has been shut down after more than 20 years

Skype has been ‘retired’ by Microsoft.

The pioneering video call giant has been shuttered in favour of Teams.

But what does it mean for users?

A pioneer in the world of video calls has been shut down after more than 20 years. Microsoft officially pulled the plug on Skype over the bank holiday weekend.

It marks the end of the one-time giant of videotelephony, which fell out of favour and was usurped over the pandemic by the likes of Zoom and Teams. Skype officially shut down yesterday (May 5) following an announcement earlier this year revealing its days were numbered.

But what does the closure mean for users? Here’s all you need to know:

Has Skype been shut down?

Skype, which had once been synonymous with video calling, was officially shut down on May 5 - more than two decades after its launch back in 2003. Bought by Microsoft in 2011, it fell out of favour with users who opted for services like Zoom and Teams during the pandemic.

Al Jazeera reports that Microsoft was closing down Skype to “streamline its services and prioritise Teams for communication and collaboration”.

What does the closure mean for Skype users?

On its website, Microsoft explains: “Skype users will have the option to move to Microsoft Teams Free, which offers many of the same core features and more. Sign in to Microsoft Teams Free on any supported device using your Skype credentials and your contacts and chats will automatically be transferred.

“You will also receive a notification in the Skype app prompting you to take action to migrate your data.”

Microsoft added that the Skype Dial Pad is still available to remaining paid users from the Skype web portal and within Teams Free.

