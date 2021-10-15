Net Zero Sainsbury’s store for Aylesbury to open by Christmas

Sainsbury’s is opening a net zero store in Aylesbury before Christmas, and the supermarket is expected to announce an opening date in the next few weeks.

Construction is progressing well on the new 50,000 sq. ft. Sainsbury’s supermarket at Gatehouse Road in Aylesbury.

The internal fit-out works are currently taking place and the new supermarket flooring has been installed and work has begun on the internal partitions and all the building signage is now in place as the store comes to life ahead of its planned opening.

The new store is providing a substantial investment into the local area, delivering around 150 jobs for local people across a range of roles and levels.

The new Store Manager, Claire Fielder, has been successfully building her team over the past few months and looks forward to welcoming local people into the store.

Sainsbury’s has committed to investing £1 billion over 20 years to become a net zero business by 2040 at the latest and the new Aylesbury store is leading the way in sustainable development by featuring a wide range of measures to ensure that it is fit for the future.

Once open, Sainsbury’s new supermarket will use only renewable energy and be reliant on no fossil fuels.

It will be highly energy efficient, using 25 per cent less energy than stores of a similar size did three years ago, and will also feature the latest technology in refrigeration.

Alongside a Sainsbury’s signature bee hotel, Vehicle Charging Points will be available in the car park, a proportion of which have been specifically designed to be more accessible to disabled customers and others who need additional space.

Claire Fielder, Sainsbury’s store manager, said: “I’m delighted to be leading the new store team for this much-anticipated supermarket, which will massively improve shopping choice for local people.

“We’re working hard to make sure we can provide the best possible service for our customers as soon as we open our doors and can’t wait to become a valued member of the local community."

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “It’s great to see the new store nearly complete, as we know local people have been keenly awaiting it for many years and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received.