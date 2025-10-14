Internet speeds: the UK areas where traditional broadband services will stop working - Openreach fibre checker
- Openreach has named 94 more UK areas where traditional copper broadband and landline services will be phased out
- Around one million homes and businesses will be affected as the firm pushes users to upgrade to full fibre connections
- Providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone have been given 12 months’ notice before copper-based sales stop
- The move is part of Openreach’s plan to retire the copper network nationwide by 2027, replacing it with faster, more reliable fibre
- Customers in affected areas will need to upgrade their broadband and phone setups to avoid losing service
The company which builds and maintains much of the UK’s telecoms infrastructure has confirmed 94 more areas in which “traditional” phone and internet services will soon stop working.
Openreach’s announcement marks another big step towards retiring the UK’s old copper broadband network, and affects nearly one million homes and businesses.
The company is giving providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone 12 months’ notice that it will no longer sell copper-based broadband or landline services in these locations.
The move forms part of Openreach’s nationwide plan to retire the copper network by the end of 2027, marking one of the biggest infrastructure upgrades in UK communications history.
The firm says maintaining two networks is inefficient and increasingly unreliable, as ageing copper cables struggle to keep up with modern demands for streaming, video calls and smart home tech.
James Lilley, Openreach’s Director of Managed Customer Migrations, said: “It makes no sense, operationally or commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.
“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future-proofed technologies.”
What does it mean for customers?
The change means customers in affected areas won’t be able to start new contracts or move their service to another copper-based provider once the stop-sell comes into effect.
Instead, they’ll need to upgrade to a digital full fibre connection, or risk losing service entirely when the old network is later shut down.
For households, this change won’t just mean faster internet speeds — it will also affect how landline phones work.
Calls will move over digital networks instead of traditional analogue lines, so users may need to upgrade their phone equipment or ensure it’s compatible with fibre broadband.
Which locations are affected?
The change applies to places where the majority of properties can now access Openreach’s newer, faster full fibre network.
The full list of the 94 UK areas where Openreach will phase out traditional copper broadband and phone services:
- Abercynon
- Abergynolwyn (Tywyn)
- Adlington
- Albrighton
- Arkwright (Nottingham)
- Aston Common (Swallownest)
- Barnsley
- Bayford (Hertford)
- Beeston (Broxtowe)
- Bentpath
- Bethesda
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Bolsover
- Botwnnog
- Bready (Tyrone)
- Broughton (Fulwood)
- Burslem (Stoke-on-Trent)
- Burwell
- Caldercruix (Plains)
- Cambuslang
- Carluke
- Cemmaes Road
- Chatteris
- Cheriton Fitzpaine
- Chester Central
- Chippenham (Wiltshire)
- Coggeshall
- Dartford (Bexley)
- Dawes Green (Reigate)
- Dersingham
- Didsbury (Manchester)
- Dinnington (Rotherham)
- Dunphail (Forres)
- Elland
- Elstree (Borehamwood)
- Erdington (Birmingham)
- Eye (Peterborough)
- Felixstowe
- Ferryhill
- Forest Hill (Lewisham, London)
- Friskney
- Fulwood
- Gower (Reynoldston)
- Great Yarmouth
- Holmewood (North Wingfield)
- Humbie
- Ide Hill (Sevenoaks)
- Kegworth
- Keighley
- Kelsall
- Keyingham (Thorngumbald)
- Llanpumsaint
- Llanwnda, Groeslon
- Merstham (Redhill)
- New Malden (Kingston upon Thames)
- Newport Chartist (Newport)
- Newtownstewart (Tyrone)
- Nonington (Aylesham)
- North Liverpool
- Norwood Hill (Horley)
- Passfield (Liphook)
- Penarth
- Pentraeth
- Pickmere (Higher Wincham)
- Pleasley (Mansfield)
- Porth
- Portsmouth North
- Priory (Birmingham)
- Provanmill (Glasgow)
- Queensbury (Bradford)
- Rainham (Havering, London)
- Rossington (New Rossington)
- Rusholme (Manchester)
- Sawtry
- Selsey
- Shifnal
- Shorne (Higham)
- Shotley (Ipswich)
- South Benfleet (Rayleigh)
- Spalding
- Springburn (Glasgow)
- St Neots
- Stronsay
- Thrybergh (Rotherham)
- Tilbury
- Tilton on the Hill
- Trowbridge
- Tunbridge Wells
- Tynygroes (Colwyn Bay)
- Walsall
- Ware
- Workington
Consumers can check if their home is in one of the latest areas via the Openreach website or by contacting their broadband provider.
