From cheeky innuendos to political jabs, the latest banned list shows just how creative UK drivers can get 🤐

Hundreds of new ‘75’ number plates have been banned by the DVLA ahead of their release in September.

Plates like ‘BO75 OCK’, ‘BL75 JOB’ and ‘DR75 NKY’ were blocked for being too rude or suggestive

The ‘5’ in ‘75’ looks like an ‘S’, making it easier to spell out offensive or controversial words

Political and socially sensitive plates like ‘EU75 WAR’ and ‘NO75 LEZ’ were also removed

Drivers caught modifying plates to mimic banned versions could face fines and legal trouble

Every March and September, the DVLA cracks down on number plates they consider offensive, inappropriate, or likely to cause a stir.

The DVLA has already blocked hundreds of plates ahead of the September launch of the new ‘75’ registration, so beware if you’re eyeing a fresh personalised number plate

The introduction of the ‘75’ series has brought a fresh headache for officials — because the number ‘5’ can look like an ‘S’, it opens up a minefield of potentially rude or controversial wordplay.

Plates like ‘BO75 OCK’ and ‘TE75 CLE’ have been blocked for because of their explicit undertones, while combinations such as ‘EU75 WAR’, ‘NO75 LAB’, and ‘NO75 LEZ’ are banned for referencing divisive political issues or low emission zone debates.

Before you commit to a plate this September, check the DVLA’s banned list carefully and think twice about anything that might cause offence or controversy on the road.

(Photos: Getty Images/Carwow) | Getty Images/Carwow

75 HAG

75 LAG

75 LUT

75 PAZ

75 TAB

AA75 LAH

AA75 RSE

AF75 GAT

AF75 GTT

AF75 GUT

AH75 OMO

AJ75 HAD

AP75 OFF

AP75 SUP

AR75 RSE

AR75 YAN

AS75 BJX

AS75 EXX

AS75 FKT

AS75 FUL

AS75 FWC

AS75 GAY

AS75 HAT

AS75 HOL

AS75 JOY

AS75 LWT

AS75 OLE

AS75 RUB

AS75 WNK

AU75 WTS

AU75 WTZ

BA75 ARD

BA75 ERD

BA75 HTT

BA75 SHT

BA75 TAD

BA75 TRD

BA75 TTD

BA75 TUD

BF75 TED

BJ75 BAD

BJ75 EXX

BJ75 EXY

BJ75 GUD

BJ75 HAT

BJ75 HOT

BJ75 LOB

BJ75 LSD

BJ75 NOB

BJ75 STD

BO75 DED

BO75 DTH

BO75 GAY

BO75 LSD

BO75 NOB

BU75 DCK

BU75 DKS

BU75 EXE

BU75 EXS

BU75 EXX

BU75 EXZ

BU75 FKT

BU75 GAY

BU75 HTE

BU75 LSD

BU75 NOB

BU75 SHT

CO75 DED

CO75 DTH

CR75 PLE

CR75 PPL

CU75 DCK

CU75 DKS

CU75 DYK

CU75 FGM

CU75 FWF

CU75 GAY

CU75 MUF

CU75 NOB

CU75 PRC

CU75 PRK

CU75 VAG

CU75 VAJ

CU75 YOU

DA75 FKT

EA75 BOY

EA75 BUT

EA75 DCK

EA75 DKS

EA75 DYK

EA75 DYE

EA75 FWF

EA75 GAL

EA75 GAY

EA75 GRL

EA75 HER

EA75 HTT

EA75 JUW

EA75 LAD

EA75 LEZ

EA75 LSD

EA75 MAM

EA75 MEE

EA75 MEN

EA75 MLF

EA75 MME

EA75 MOT

EA75 MUF

EA75 NAN

EA75 NOB

EA75 POO

EA75 PWP

EA75 SHT

EA75 VAG

EA75 VAJ

EA75 MUM

EU75 BAD

EU75 BOM

EU75 FWC

EU75 GON

EU75 HTR

EU75 ODS

EU75 ODZ

EU75 OFF

EU75 OUT

EU75 SHT

EU75 WAR

EU75 YES

FA75 DCK

FA75 DKS

FA75 DYC

FA75 DYK

FA75 EXX

FA75 FKT

FA75 FWF

FA75 GAT

FA75 GTS

FA75 GTT

FA75 GUT

FA75 NOB

FA75 PRC

FA75 PRK

FA75 PUS

FA75 RSE

FA75 SHT

FA75 VAG

FA75 VAJ

FA75 WAH

FF75 TED

FK75 AKE

FK75 EXE

FK75 EXX

FK75 EXY

FK75 HAT

FK75 LAM

FK75 LOB

FK75 REL

FK75 VAJ

GA75 AJU

GA75 BOM

GA75 BOY

GA75 CMP

GA75 DED

GA75 DTH

GA75 GAY

GA75 HER

GA75 JEU

GA75 JUD

GA75 KLL

GA75 NAS

GA75 NAZ

GA75 OVN

GA75 SED

GA75 SSD

GA75 UUU

GA75 UUX

GA75 YOU

GA75 ZAA

GA75 ZAX

GB75 BAD

GB75 BOM

GB75 DED

GB75 DWN

GB75 FKT

GB75 GNG

GB75 GUN

GB75 HTR

GB75 KLL

GB75 KLR

GB75 KLS

GB75 MOB

GB75 SHT

GB75 WAR

GE75 BJS

GE75 BJX

GE75 BJZ

GE75 BOM

GE75 DCK

GE75 DED

GE75 FKT

GE75 FWC

GE75 GAY

GE75 GUN

GE75 HOT

GE75 JEU

GE75 JUW

GE75 KYK

GE75 LEZ

GE75 LGB

GE75 LSD

GE75 NGR

GE75 NGZ

GE75 PAK

GE75 PKY

GE75 PUS

GE75 STD

GE75 VAG

GE75 VAJ

GO75 BLO

GO75 BOM

GO75 FKT

GO75 FWF

GO75 GAY

GO75 GUN

GO75 HOT

GO75 JEU

GO75 JUW

GO75 KLR

GO75 KLS

GO75 KYK

GO75 LEZ

GO75 LSD

GO75 NGR

GO75 NGZ

GO75 PAK

GO75 PKY

GO75 REL

GO75 SHT

GO75 STD

GO75 VAG

GO75 VAJ

GO75 WAR

GY75 POS

HE75 HEE

HE75 HES

HE75 HEX

HE75 HEZ

HH75 NAZ

HH75 OMO

HH75 TLR

HO75 AGE

HO75 BJS

HO75 BJX

HO75 BJZ

HO75 DCK

HO75 EXE

HO75 EXX

HO75 FKS

HO75 FWC

HO75 FWF

HO75 UCA

HO75 UCC

HO75 UCX

HO75 UKK

HO75 VAG

HO75 VAJ

JJ75 HAD

JU75 CMP

JU75 NAS

JU75 NAZ

JU75 OVN

KL75 HOT

KL75 REL

KN75 FED

KN75 FER

KN75 FES

KN75 FEU

KN75 FEX

KN75 FEY

KN75 VED

KN75 VES

KN75 VEU

LE75 BJX

LE75 BOS

LE75 BOZ

LE75 KLL

LE75 LSD

LE75 SHT

LE75 ZAA

LE75 ZAR

LE75 ZAS

LE75 ZAX

LE75 ZAZ

LE75 ZBO

LE75 ZER

LE75 ZRR

LE75 ZRS

LE75 ZZA

LE75 ZZR

LO75 DED

MO75 EST

MP75 GUN

MP75 HOT

MU75 DER

NA75 TZE

NA75 ZEE

NA75 ZZE

NF75 NAZ

NF75 XRW

NG75 NOG

NO75 ANE

NO75 LAM

NO75 LEZ

NO75 REL

NU75 ACK

NU75 BJS

NU75 BJX

NU75 BJZ

NU75 DCK

NU75 FKT

NU75 FUL

NU75 JOB

NU75 NOB

NU75 RUB

NU75 SAC

NU75 SAK

NU75 STD

NU75 UCZ

NU75 UKK

NU75 UKS

NU75 UKZ

NU75 VAG

NU75 VAJ

OR75 ASM

PA75 NOB

PA75 PUS

PA75 VAG

PA75 VAJ

PE75 ADO

PE75 DCK

PE75 KLL

PE75 KLR

PE75 MUF

PE75 NOB

PE75 RVT

PE75 VRT

PM75 HOT

PP75 OFF

PP75 SED

PP75 SER

PP75 SSS

PP75 SUP

PR75 CCK

PR75 CKK

PR75 CKS

PS75 CHO

PU75 SYY

RE75 ARD

RE75 TRD

RO75 NOB

RO75 STD

RO75 VAG

RO75 VAJ

SH75 HOT

SH75 TSS

SH75 TTR

SH75 TTS

SH75 TTT

SH75 TTY

ST75 ABB

ST75 ABS

ST75 ABU

ST75 ABX

ST75 ABZ

SU75 CDE

TH75 SHT

TO75 DCK

TO75 DED

TO75 DKS

TO75 DTH

TO75 DYK

TO75 DYE

TO75 FKT

TO75 GAY

TO75 HOT

TO75 KLL

TO75 LSD

TO75 MDR

TO75 NOB

TO75 PRC

TO75 PRK

TO75 VAG

TO75 VAJ

TR75 DRG

TR75 LSD

TR75 MAC

TR75 MAK

TR75 POT

TT75 RUB

TT75 WNK

UA75 RSE

UB75 TCH

UF75 TED

UP75 LAM

UP75 LSD

UP75 REL

UP75 SED

US75 HAT

US75 WAR

UU75 HAT

VA75 GNA

WE75 BJS

WE75 BJX

WE75 BJZ

WE75 EXX

WE75 FWF

WE75 MUF

WE75 NOB

WE75 POT

WE75 PRC

WE75 PRK

WE75 PUS

WE75 VAG

WE75 VAJ

WO75 FKT

XA75 RSE

XF75 TED

YB75 TCH

YE75 MEN

Personalised plates are a fun way to make your car stand out — but the DVLA is making sure that “fun” doesn’t become offensive.

Trying to tweak banned plates with spacing or font tricks won’t save you - modifying a plate to look like a banned combination can lead to hefty fines or legal trouble.

