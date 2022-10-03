First cost of living support hubs launched at Bucks libraries

Bucks Council has announced that libraries in the county will now be providing safe spaces for people who need to stay warm this winter.

Heading into the coldest months of the year many residents are wondering how they will stay warm, facing soaring energy costs.

In reaction to this cost of living crisis which has also seen a rapid increase to national inflation, Bucks Council is launching a Welcoming Spaces scheme.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

Firstly, the scheme is being offered in libraries across the county.

Currently, the offer of a friendly warm venue is open to potential guests across the facilities usual opening hours.

Guests can take advantage of free Wifi and computer access. Library staff will also be on hand to offer information and support to visitors struggling with the effects of the cost of living crisis.

Bucks Council's scheme to assist during the crisis

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We know that many people are really worried about making ends meet this winter. Even with the recent cap on energy bills, the cost of heating our homes and keeping warm is just too much for some. We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence so that is why we are opening up our libraries and community libraries as warm and welcoming places for anyone who needs a place to go during the daytime to keep warm and safe.”

More information on the scheme is available on the local authority’s website here.

It is hoped that more buildings and organisations will open up further welcome spaces for those in desperate place of warm places to stay throughout the winter.

Bucks Council hopes to release a more detailed plan offering further help at a later date.

More information will be available soon for interested community groups and organisations with suitable venues to find out more, the council says.

The council states this is just part of its response to the cost of living crisis.

Information on other schemes and projects can be accessed on its website here.

