Aldi is growing fast with major investments and new stores on the way 🚀

Aldi is set to create 1,600 new store roles across the UK as part of its expansion

The supermarket is investing £650 million to open more locations nationwide

Job opportunities include store management, assistants, and cleaning roles

Aldi remains the UK’s highest-paying supermarket, with a wage increase from March 2025

The retailer is also making a major investment in London, with several new stores planned

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is set to open a raft of new stores in the coming weeks, creating 1,600 new roles.

Aldi, which currently operates over 1,050 stores, is continuing its growth with plans to open even more locations as part of a £650 million investment.

Job opportunities created as a result of the new store locations will include Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers, Deputy Store Managers, Store Assistants, and Cleaners.

Aldi also recently announced a pay increase for Store Assistants starting in March 2025, raising hourly wages to a minimum of £12.71 nationwide and £14.00 within the M25, reinforcing its position as the UK’s highest-paying supermarket.

Where will the new stores be?

Among the new stores set to open in the coming weeks are locations in March (Cambridgeshire), Moston (Greater Manchester), and Lytham (Lancashire).

In January, it was reported that the retail giant is investing an impressive £55 million into London alone, where nine new stores are set to open. Confirmed locations include Wimbledon, Fulham Broadway, Orpington, and Caterham in Surrey.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our store colleagues are the best in the business and, as we continue to expand our store network and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high-quality, affordable products, we’re going to need to grow those store teams with even more amazing people.

“We are committed to creating rewarding careers and offering market-leading pay for all our store colleagues. This year promises to be an exciting year as we bring even more Aldi stores to local communities across Britain.”

How to apply for jobs at Aldi

For anyone considering a role at Aldi, now is an excellent time to explore opportunities with the supermarket giant.

Whether you’re seeking a customer-facing role or a position in logistics or management, applying for a role at Aldi is a straightforward process:

Visit Aldi's careers website: Head to aldirecruitment.co.uk, where you can browse job openings across stores, warehouses, and corporate offices.

Search for jobs by location: Filter roles by location to find vacancies near you. Aldi lists detailed job descriptions, requirements, and pay rates for each position.

Submit an online application: Once you've identified a role that suits you, complete the online application. You'll need to provide your CV and answer a series of questions designed to assess your suitability for the position.

Prepare for the assessment process: Depending on the role, Aldi may ask you to complete online tests, such as numerical reasoning or situational judgment assessments.

Attend an interview or assessment day: Successful candidates are typically invited to an in-person interview or assessment day. For store-based roles, this may include practical exercises like stocking shelves or interacting with customers.

