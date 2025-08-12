Residents have voiced fears of rising crime, traffic and littering as a Bucks grocery store bids to sell alcohol.

Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will later this month decide whether a new Budgens store in Little Kimble should be allowed to sell alcohol from 7am to 10pm every day.

The application, for the premises on Daisy Lane, has prompted 12 objections from residents during the council’s 28-day consultation period.

Objections cite fears of increased anti-social behaviour, a rise in crime, traffic safety issues, more litter, noise from customers and vehicles, and the possibility of alcohol being sold to underage customers.

Hugh Griffiths said in his objection: “Many of the neighbours here on the Hayfield Estate and I are extremely worried that the inappropriately long licensing hours will fuel harm to children, encourage crime and disorder, cause public nuisance and adversely affect public safety.”

MP Greg Smith said: “Throughout the homebuying process, residents were consistently told by the developer that the building now proposed to become a Budgens store would instead house a farm shop.

“The abrupt change of use has caused widespread frustration and concern among homeowners; many of whom feel they were misled.

“The introduction of a branded convenience store,…, represents a complete departure from what was promised and risks fundamentally changing the nature of this small community.”

The store, which occupies a former show home on the Hayfield Crescent housing development, is seeking permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

If approved, the hours for alcohol sales would match the proposed shop opening hours – 7am to 10pm daily.

Thames Valley Police initially lodged an objection but later withdrew it after reaching an agreement with the applicant on a series of licensing conditions.

These include the installation of high-definition CCTV covering all public areas and the outside frontage, regular staff training on alcohol sales law, adoption of a Challenge 25 policy for ID checks, and the maintenance of incident and refusal logs.

Staff will also be required to undergo refresher training every six months, and signs will be displayed reminding customers that CCTV is in operation and that ID is required for alcohol purchases.

Many objectors have expressed fears that granting the licence could lead to people congregating outside the store late into the evening, causing noise and disturbance.

Some raised worries about increased traffic and parking pressures on the new housing development.

Others highlighted the risk of more litter being dropped in the surrounding area and the potential for the store to become a hotspot for underage drinking.

The licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on August 21.