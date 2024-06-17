Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently closed pub in an Aylesbury Vale village has been put up for sale.

Fleurets announced it is looking for parties interested in purchasing the Red Lion in Tingewick, near Buckingham.

With property brokers actively looking for buyers, it is hoped that the new ownership group can reopen the previously popular pub. In 2023, the pub was closed when the couple running the venue sold up to a pub group.

However, local hopes that the pub could reopen in 2023 came to nothing, with the previous owners saying they had not been kept in the loop on social media.

The Red Lion in Tingewick, photo from Graham M Lawrence

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, divisional director of Fleurets said: “The property is currently closed but could create a strong food trade due to the large kitchen, utilising all internal trade areas. In the past the garden was a big draw for outdoor games for children and families in the summer months.”

Fleurets has confirmed a guide price of £425,000 + VAT, for the shutdown outlet.

Fleurets has described the property as a picturesque country village pub that comprises a traditional beamed bar area with working fireplaces, attractive dining area, large trade kitchen and three bedroom accommodation. There is also a large semi-detached stone storage building within the plot, which could have potential for other uses, subject to planning permission.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets via email or by calling 020 7280 4747.