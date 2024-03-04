Closed Aylesbury Vale pub remains available on leasehold at slashed price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury Vale pub remains available to take over on a leasehold, two years after it was announced as up for sale.

The Hundreds of Ashendon in Lower End is still available 23 months after it was advertised as being available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent update on the Businesses For Sale website here, shows that the former country pub is available at a guide price of £25,000.

It is still available

Two years ago, property agency Fleurets, was looking to sell the venue, which also has bedrooms and a dining area on site, at a £40,000 valuation.

Now, property firm, Davey Co, that specialises in selling business buildings is looking to find a new team to take over the site.

It has been described as a 17th century inn and restaurant that is ready to operate on purchase. It is available on both freehold and leasehold terms, now the pub and restaurant is no longer being run by the previous tenants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davey Co. is also promoting the fact the venue has outside dining and gardens that could be reopened. It has also featured the venue’s five en-suite first floor bedrooms, forecourt terrace seating, customer car park, and traditional bar.

When seeking new management for the pub in 2022, senior associate of Fleurets, Simon Bland, said: “The Hundred of Ashendon retains the relaxed feel of a country pub with homely en-suite letting rooms in keeping with its 17th century origins and charming rural setting.”