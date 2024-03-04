130-home project approved in Aylesbury Vale despite objections from council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Secretary of State has granted planning permission for 130 new homes to be built in Buckingham.

The decision ends a four-year planning battle over Bellway Homes Limited and Avenue Farms Limited’s application to develop two fields west of Moreton Road and Castlemilk.

The developers proposed to build a range of apartments and two/three/four and five-bedroom homes.

The scheme was previously rejected by the council

Plans include creating a new public open space with two rugby pitches, a children’s play area, planting new trees and creating new access to the site for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians from Shetland Road and Lincoln Road.

However, the plans were called into the Secretary of State after more than 100 residents and councillors objected to the plans.

Some of the main concerns were over parking, traffic, infrastructure, overdevelopment of the area and the potential risk of flooding.

Civic group the Buckingham Society said: “It is totally disingenuous to imply that measures calculated to reduce vehicular traffic will have any positive effect on the volumes of car journeys.”

Maids Moreton Parish Council said: “For users of the streets and public rights of way within the village, there is no protection from the damaging noise and pollution that this development would bring.”

A previous application by Bellway was called in and rejected in 2017.

The developer’s newly approved application forms the third phase of its plans for the area next to its two existing housing developments.