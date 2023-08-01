A new charity shop has officially been opened in Aylesbury town centre.

Woodgreen Pets Charity has opened a new store on Market Square today (1 August).

The animal rescue charity has opened next to Starbucks in the town centre, taking over the half of the unit vacated by Bon Marche last year.

Woodgreen says that a wide variety of items, including stunning homewares, fashion and holiday accessories, children's toys, and many more items can be found inside the new shop.

Sales made at the Bucks store will help fund the charity’s aims to ensure every pet has a loving and caring home. Woodgreen Pets offers advice, hands-on support, and a safe place for vulnerable pets.

Data from the charity shows that it looked after more than 2,200 pets, with nearly 300 of these being strays in 2022.

The charity also supported almost 5,000 pets in their homes, by assisting the current pet owners and offering problem-solving initiatives.

Some of the items inside the store

Head of retail at Woodgreen, Jake Hornsbury, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new charity shop in Aylesbury, which comes at a crucial time as we are currently facing increased demand due to the cost-of-living crisis. The shop will help us meet this demand by providing a new source of income to support our vital work. Additionally, the shop will offer the local community with sustainable and affordable options on their high street, helping to make a positive impact in the area.

"We are grateful for the public’s generosity through donations, volunteering hours, and financial support. We believe that everyone can make a difference, and we’re excited to welcome you to our new shop.”

Residents can also provide pre-loved items to the store. Woodgreen relies on volunteers to assist with operations at its stores, currently the charity has shops across East Anglia and the East Midlands. More details on the volunteering opportunities at the store can be found online here.