Changes announced to Princes Risborough golf club as new homes are submitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build new housing in Beaconsfield have been put forward, while proposed changes to a golf club have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are just some of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

New homes, 105 Burkes Road, Beaconsfield (PL/24/3864/FA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning proposals sent to Bucks Council

Mr and Mrs Morris-Garner have asked the council for permission to create a terrace of three town houses following demolition of the existing property.

Permission was previously granted to replace the existing home on the site with a more substantial new property.

However, the applicants now plan to divide the replacement dwelling into three separate properties, with two parking spaces per unit.

They claim in their application that the external appearance of the proposed building is ‘nearly identical’ to that already approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their plans read: “The only changes that have been made are a few very minor revisions to the fenestration, none of which result in any increased risk of overlooking any of the surrounding properties.

Proposed floorplans show three terraced houses, each with three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, as well as a study in the attic of each property.

New fences, Whiteleaf Golf Club, Golf Club Lane, Whiteleaf, Princes Risborough (24/05056/FUL)

Plans to erect two sections of 10m high net fencing at the golf club have been approved by the council’s West Buckinghamshire Area Planning Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors on the committee voted the plans through unanimously during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Measuring 45m wide and 15m long, the fence will be put up near the western boundary of the nine-hole club adjacent to properties, ‘The Spinney’ and ‘Strawberry Field’.

It will replace an ‘old, dilapidated net’ of a similar height and length affixed to trees, which is need to ‘prevent any accidents’, according to the club.

Its plans read: “The purpose will be to protect Strawberry Field from any wayward golf balls. It is an essential structure to continue the safe use of the golf course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New fuel pumps, 76 Desborough Park Road High Wycombe (24/07857/FUL)

Miles Retail Limited has asked for permission to extend its Jet petrol station, make changes to its shopfront and install a new access ramp.

The company says there is ‘inadequate’ shop space and a lack of parking and that it will also provide three new pumps by raising the forecourt canopy.

The petrol station made headlines last year after drivers’ vehicles were damaged after filling up at the station, due to some fuel being contaminated.