Change of planning conditions sought for 200-home development at former Aylesbury factory

A planning application has been submitted in connection with a 200-home housing project in Aylesbury.

Savills has applied for an amended planning application in connection to its approved project to transform a former factory site into housing.

Developers still hope to create a 200-home neighbourhood on Rabans Lane by demolishing a former CD distribution hub.

New plans submitted by the housing company on behalf of Aylesbury Estates Ltd, would involve changing how traffic can access the site.

Planning approval was granted in August 2022

Under the new plans vehicles would access the eastern section of the potential development via Brunel Road, rather than from Rabans Lane.

As well as housing, the project which was approved in August 2022, will also see parking and new green areas created.

It would be built next to Aylesbury recycling centre and within the vicinity of a water processing plant.

Many residents objected to the plans to construct a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses in the industrial area near Fairford Leys.

A Coldharbour Parish Councillor has reasserted the local group’s objections to the project. Previously, Councillor Keith Gray wrote: “Increased in traffic in an already well used area of the town which will significantly impact the traffic flow not only on Coldharbour Way but the main roads into Aylesbury and will have a negative impact on both local residents and visitors to the area.”

Aylesbury Town Council also objected to the project, which was given conditional approval by the unitary authority. Among the concerns raised by the town council was a criticism of the appearance of a new neighbourhood that would sit beside industrial units.

People involved in constructing the new homes are seeking a change to current council agreements due to significant service diversion costs being needed to make the development feasible.

A spokesperson for the project said in a document submitted to the council: “Some services such as water and gas are contained with polyethylene and concrete/asbestos pipes which would not show up on scans. The location of the mains is to be checked with trial holes which are currently ongoing.”