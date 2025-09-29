Celebrating diversity: Fairhive earns SHARP Level 1 Award

Fairhive Homes, based in Aylesbury, is proud to announce that it has achieved Level 1 of the Social Housing Anti-Racism Pledge (SHARP), a recognition of the organisation’s commitment to tackling racism and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas of its work.

The Social Housing Anti-Racism Pledge, commonly referred to as SHARP, was set up by BME London Landlords to provide a framework for Housing providers, up and down the country, to commit to act against racism.

Khalid Mair, one of the founders of the pledge, highlights the importance in the pledge and what achieving the level 1 involves: "For those of us working in social housing, 'Racism' is not a distant issue but a challenge that reaches directly into our communities, our workplaces, and many of our residents’ daily lives.

"Fairhive Homes have achieved SHARP level 1 commitment award by reviewing their operational processes to ensure that all their stakeholders receive fair and equitable outcomes as a result of the services they deliver. The Regulator of Social Housing makes this a requirement for Registered Social Landlords.

level one award

"The team at Fairhive Homes have done the required work to demonstrate that this is their aspiration and now have the plans in place to make sure that this happens consistently across their organisation. They are to be congratulated on the work they have done to achieve this award."

At Fairhive, equality, diversity and inclusion has long been an integral pillar of who they are and what they stand for, Level 1 acknowledges that Fairhive has taken concrete steps towards becoming an anti-racist housing provider. These include completing the SHARP self-assessment, publishing anti-racism as a core value, developing an anti-racism action plan, which is implemented by a group made up of both employees and residents.

In a time when there are concerns around racism and anti-immigration sentiments are increasing, Fairhive remains committed to supporting and standing alongside its entire community.

A member of the Fairhive SHARP group comments: “At Fairhive, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and have committed to a zero-tolerance policy. Everyone deserves to feel respected and safe, at work and in their community. Achieving Level 1 doesn’t mean we get everything right, but it does show our dedication to getting better, promoting equality, diversity and inclusion; challenging racism and discrimination, in whatever form and working to create an environment where everyone is treated with respect and fairness.”

John Wallbank, Assistant Director of People, who continues to champion EDI, not only with Fairhive but across the county added: “We have diverse customers; a diverse workforce and we work in diverse communities. It is so important that equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do - both as a service provider and as an employer. I am proud of our Level 1 SHARP achievement; we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we are committed to a zero-tolerance policy.

SHARP Level 1 complements our Disability Confident Leader accreditation in 2023 and I would like to thank all my colleagues for all their support with this achievement.”

Fairhive’s journey has only just began, as they continue to work with residents and employees they will also be looking to their partners, recognising that lasting change requires voices from across the sector and the communities they serve.