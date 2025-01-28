Celebrating 20 years of Phunky Foods: Inspiring healthy habits for a generation
Founded by nutritionist, Doctor Jennie Cockroft, the initiative has grown from a grassroots vision to a nationwide movement, reaching thousands of children and families through its early years and primary school programmes
Over the past two decades, Phunky Foods has empowered schools across the country to make learning about nutrition and wellbeing fun and impactful through healthy lifestyle curriculum activities, lesson plans and resources. With a mission to instil healthy habits from an early age, the organisation has made a tangible difference in combating childhood obesity and fostering healthier futures for young people.
Jennie says:
‘When I started Phunky Foods 20 years ago – dressed as a banana! - I never imagined the impact we would have on children and families across the UK. Our mission has always been to inspire and empower children to make healthier choices for life. Reaching this anniversary is a testament to the hard work of our team, the dedication of schools, and the support of communities across the country. Together, we’re building a healthier future, one child at a time.’