Care home’s managing director is promoted to COO

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Shelburne Lodge Care Home in High Wycombe are congratulating their superstar Managing Director, Natasha Lazovic, who has been promoted to the Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer. Natasha had just celebrated her 11th anniversary with Barchester Healthcare when her much-deserved promotion was announced.

In 1994 Natasha came to the UK from Serbia as a trained nurse and never looked back, her achievements bear testament to her amazing career. She joined Barchester in May 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director. As Managing Director of the South, Natasha was in charge of the 87 care homes that form Barchester’s largest division.

Natasha’s promotion to Chief Operating Officer has led to a restructure of the South division which will now split to form two smaller divisions led by Duncan Edwards who becomes Managing Director of the South West Division and Michelle Macadangdang who is promoted to Managing Director of the South East Division.

Commenting on her new role, Natasha said: “It has been my absolute privilege to be Managing Director of the South division, I have loved working with each and every one of my homes but I move onto my new position happy in the knowledge that Michelle and Duncan with be excellent new Managing Directors for their respective divisions. I am eager to see what my new role brings, I look forward to getting to know all of the teams, patients and residents in my new homes and hospitals across the country.”

CEO of Barchester Healthcare, Dr Pete Calveley, added: “Natasha’s energy, her passion and determination never cease to amaze me, she is an absolute powerhouse and I know she will be brilliant in her new role. I am excited to see what improvements and innovations she will bring, I am certain the whole business will benefit from her years of operational experience and laser focus, I can think of no one better to be our new COO.”

Shelburne Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Shelburne Lodge Care Home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.