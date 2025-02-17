Care home Bed Manager achieves NVQ Level 5 success

Westgate Healthcare is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievement of Monisha (Aleyamma Chacko), Bed Manager at Hampden Hall Care Centre, who has successfully completed her NVQ Level 5 in Leadership and Management.

This milestone highlights five years of unwavering dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to continuous learning. Monisha began her journey with Hampden Hall in February 2020 as a pre-registered nurse. Over the years, she has advanced through the ranks, first becoming a registered nurse and then stepping into her current leadership role in 2022. As Bed Manager, Monisha plays a key role in overseeing Discharge to Assess (D2A) and Hub beds, contributing significantly to the care centre’s smooth operations.

Monisha attributes her success to the support of colleagues and mentors, saying, “Their guidance and belief in my potential motivated me to challenge myself and grow. The leadership culture at Hampden Hall inspired me to develop the skills needed to contribute more meaningfully to the company and our residents.”

Completing her NVQ Level 5 has strengthened Monisha’s ability to navigate complex situations, make informed decisions, and lead with confidence. “This qualification has enhanced my ability to oversee operations effectively, ensuring high-quality care and seamless coordination with external stakeholders.”

Looking to the future, Monisha is eager to apply her expertise in team management to further improve care for residents. “I hope to streamline operations, foster a positive work environment, and support both residents and colleagues. Strong leadership creates a ripple effect of positive change, and I’m eager to be that driving force.”

Her ambitions extend beyond her current role. “I aspire to continue supporting the growth of Westgate Healthcare and Hampden Hall, building a strong, cohesive team committed to excellence in care. Ultimately, I hope to take on more senior leadership responsibilities within the company.”

Tara Teubner, Westgate Healthcare Director, shared her congratulations: “Monisha’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, passion, and dedication to both her personal development and the residents she serves. She has continually demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, and we are incredibly proud to see her reach this milestone. We look forward to seeing the continued impact she will have on the team and the care we provide.”

For those considering pursuing an NVQ in Leadership and Management, Monisha offers this advice: “Go for it! The journey has challenges, but the knowledge and skills gained are invaluable. Seek support from mentors and colleagues, stay focused on your goals, and believe in yourself—the rewards are well worth the effort.”

Westgate Healthcare congratulates Monisha on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to her continued success. Her dedication and growth serve as an inspiration, demonstrating the value of continuous learning and the positive impact of a supportive work environment.