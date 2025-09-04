Campaigners 'heartbroken' as bid to save Aylesbury Vale pub hits stalemate despite £430k pledge

Thousands has been raised to save this 17th century pub

Campaigners hoping to save the only pub located in their Aylesbury Vale village have shared what has been described as a ‘heartbreaking update’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A representative from the Save The Unicorn campaign, which is hoping to purchase the pub in Cublington, said the project is at a stalemate.

This comes despite the fact that £430,000 has been pledged by people willing to help reopen the bar by making financial contributions towards a sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer, the group has been seeking contributions from individuals and organisations willing to help the group purchase the currently shut down bar.

A spokesperson said: “The dream is now in jeopardy as negotiations with the current owners have reached a stalemate.”

Despite a groundswell of support from within the village, which has a population of 300, and the wider Aylesbury community, the group remains short of the current owners’ £650,000 asking price.

Campaigners completed a Red Book valuation, conducted by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and were told the property could be valued at between £325,000 and £445,000 depending on its operational status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners have criticised the valuation arguing that it ignores the current context of running hospitality businesses in the UK, where many pubs are struggling to match increasing costs, and have also said the asking price does not account for the current condition of the 17th century property.

Saving the pub is of great interest to a number of villagers, as seen by the campaign’s success, as The Unicorn is a previously award-winning pub, which was constructed in the 17th century, and acted as the village’s only bar. A decision was taken to close the venue last year.

A Save the Unicorn spokesperson said: “The community group offered a 10% premium above the formal valuation – a fair and credible offer

that recognises both local goodwill and business risk – but the vendor has declined to negotiate further unless the offer is within the original price band.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “This is a business decision – and sadly, it reflects the real and painful state of the market. We understand the emotional connection people have to this pub, but we cannot ask our neighbours, friends and supporters to pay double what it’s worth. That wouldn’t be community ownership – it would be community exploitation.”

Campaigners are now looking at legal actions which could help with their bid, including looking at potential new legislations that could support its claim. Specifically, the group is investigating the possibility of pushing through a deal using Community Right to Buy legislation.

Weeks ago Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith lent her support to the campaign raising the issue in Parliament. Further details on the campaign can be found on the group’s GoFundMe page here.

“Cublington is no stranger to a fight – we were once dubbed ‘the village that roared’ when we resisted plans for London’s third airport in the 1970s. That same spirit still lives here,” the spokesperson added. “We may be stalled for now – but we are not giving up.”