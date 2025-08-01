Aylesbury MP joins fight to save 'vital' village pub after its closure

Aylesbury’s MP has backed a campaign aiming to raise the funds needed to reopen a beloved village pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For months residents have been fundraising to generate the money needed to purchase The Unicorn in Cublington.

The previously award-winning pub, which was constructed in the 17th century, closed permanently last year. The pub served as an important community hub as it was the only bar in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the Save The Unicorn team has already secured over £430,000 in pledges from local residents to go towards the pub’s asking price.

It is unknown quite how expensive purchasing the property will be with the team awaiting a Red Book Valuation of the property.

Speaking in Parliament, Aylesbury’s MP Laura Kyrke-Smith said the campaign had her ‘full support’ and she asked leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell how the Government could assist with campaigns such as this one.

“This isn’t just about saving a pub,” said a spokesperson for the Save The Unicorn campaign. “It’s about preserving a vital part of our heritage and community, a place where neighbours gather, stories are shared, and the spirit of the village comes alive. We’re proud that our campaign has now been recognised in Parliament – it shows the strength of what we’re building together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners have referenced how the village has a history banding together to affect change. They referenced its protests in opposition to a third London airport being constructed in the Aylesbury Vale area in the 1970s.

Thousands has been raised to save this 17th century pub

Once the valuation is completed the team will release new information on how much exactly will be needed to purchase the property.

Campaigners are readying a formal bid to buy the venue and will include a business plan within their offer.

People can support the campaign by making a donation to its GoFundMe page here. Updates can also be followed on social media via Instagram or Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a rare chance to protect a vital part of our heritage,” the campaign team added. “With enough support, we can restore The Unicorn as a thriving, community-run pub that serves not just drinks, but people.”