Campaign and business plan to save village pub in Quainton launched as residents and parish council team up

An ambitious campaign has been launched to save a village pub near Aylesbury.

Residents and Quainton Parish Council have formed a group to protect the future of George and Dragon – the last remaining pub in Quainton, which was put up for sale in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its future is in jeopardy due to a lack of serious interest in purchasing the venue which doubles as a coffee shop.

It is feared the pub will close without significant investment

Now, campaigners are hoping to generate the money needed to purchase the pub via a share purchasing initiative coupled with a Government grant.

A campaign group representative announced yesterday (2 July), that the Government confirmed it would match a £300,000 stake in the business. An application made by the group for a £300,000 Community Ownership fund was approved and remains valid until next Sunday (16 July).

But the pub needs your help to survive - with residents urged to either donate to the group’s community fund or purchase shares in the initiative to help raise the cash needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares will have a nominal value of £250 each and the minimum investment the group is after is one share.

George and Dragon in Quainton

Individuals, groups and companies can purchase shares – and the group states that every shareholder would have an equal voice going forward, regardless of how much they contributed.

The community action group argues that Quainton would be losing its central hub for community activities and social gatherings.

Campaigners have highlighted that the next nearest coffee shop for villagers is the railway station or neighbouring villages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents of Quainton face similar journeys when trying to seek out their nearest pub, should the venue close.

The group, which has been set up with the help of Quainton Parish Council, has said closure is “inevitable” without significant local investment.

If campaigners are successful, they would look to authorise a refurbishment of the pub, and then look to appoint a suitable tenant to run the venue.

The pub’s history dates back to the 18th century and it is within a 10-minute walk of most Quainton residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of groups have used the pub to host events in the past, including badminton, tennis, and dominoes clubs.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith has supported the campaign. He said in an open letter: “[George and Dragon] is a focal point for residents of Quainton and the surrounding area.

"The pandemic has demonstrated the vital importance of pubs like this to the local community – they are often the only eatery within walking distance, thus providing one of the few opportunities with those outside one’s household.

"It therefore represents a vital community asset that needs preserving for all age groups and professions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potential investors are warned that shares could fall in value and that those unsure of whether to invest should seek professional advice.

The offer is not subject to the Financial Services Markets Act 2000 and the Financial Promotions Order 2005 or covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and investors will have no recourse to the Financial Ombudsman.

But it has been awarded a Community Shares Standard Mark for good practice.