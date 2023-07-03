A telecoms company has appealed the rejection of its application to build a 5G mast in Aylesbury.

In February Bucks Council rejected plans to construct a 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets on Wendover Road. A council official stated the mast would be “a dominant, imposing and incongruous feature”.

He went on to say the mast “would result in harm to the character of the area,” and negatively impact the amenity of homes on nearby estates. Other telecommunication equipment also set up in the area was mentioned as a further reason for the refusal.

The mast will be 15-metres tall, (image used for illustrative purposes)

In the fortnight before the council made its decision 13 objections were raised by both local residents and councillors.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, better known as Three, believes its work to ensure the damage to the local environment was limited was “not fully considered” in the council’s conclusion. It believes that using a 15m mast – the minimum height a pole can be built to have 5G capabilities – will mean it will not be as detrimental as the local authority suggested.

CK Hutchison Networks also pointed out that it sought to build the mast in a non-conservation area and highlighted that providing fast broadband was included as a goal in the council’s Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan released in 2021.

