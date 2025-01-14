Café opportunity is served up at Westcott Venture Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westcott Venture Park is marketing a unique opportunity for a local café operator to manage a new restaurant at a flagship facility at Buckinghamshire’s largest business park.

This unique proposition allows operators to run a 96 cover restaurant from a state-of-the-art development of 8,800 sq ft at a prime location within the Park.

Westcott owners, PATRIZIA Hanover Property Unit Trust is seeking a partnership agreement with an operator to run and manage the facility, offering a flexible and attractive arrangement for potential businesses.

This partnership agreement would see operators collaborate with PATRIZIA in designing and developing the interior git-out of the café, offering them the opportunity to contribute their creative vision and expertise to the ambiance and functionality of the space.

Skylark at Westcott Venture Park

The café is an integral part of the innovative Skylark development, strategically positioned at the heart of the 650-acre business park. Nestled between the bustling towns of Aylesbury and Bicester, the area serves as a dynamic epicenter of business activity. Over 90 companies operate within the park and employ more than a thousand staff between them. The Park provides a robust and consistent footfall, creating an ideal environment for a thriving café operation.

The Skylark Café is envisioned as a hub of innovation and community, perfectly suited to meet the diverse needs of both park tenants and visitors. Its contemporary design and strategic location ensure it will be a lively focal point within the Park. This presents café operators with a distinctive opportunity to harness the parks busting community and create a fantastic hub for tenants, employees and locals alike. Additionally, the café will serve as a vital resource for meetings and events held throughout the year by tenants across the park.

The new Skylark building forms part of a major development scheme which will see a further 65,455 sq ft of space developed for research, advanced manufacturing and testing, shared workspaces as well as modern office units and conference centre. Further information about the scheme can be found here https://bit.ly/3VSIWir

Set to open in Q3 2025, the café will feature a fully equipped, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, making it an ideal spot for informal meetings and casual gatherings among colleagues throughout the Park.

Skylark Cafe at Westcott Venture Park

Archie Stroyan, Associate at PATRIZIA said: “With limited capital investment required this opportunity would suit a local, independent café operator looking for another location to add to their portfolio. The Skylark facility is poised to revolutionise the working environment at Westcott, significantly boosting its attractiveness as a prime location for prospective tenants.

“If you are an energetic, independent café or catering operator looking for an opportunity to expand to another site please get in touch.”

We invite interested café operators to explore this exceptional opportunity to become a part of Westcott Venture Park's dynamic ecosystem. Want to know more? Call Claire Thompson on 07811 339 577 or email [email protected]