BWP Group appoints Jacey Bunker as Managing Director

BWP Group (“BWP”), leading destination marketing and brand agency, local to the Bucks area, is thrilled to appoint Jacey Bunker as Managing Director. The appointment comes as part of a wider board restructure and follows significant investment as the agency readies for growth.

With nearly 24 years of marketing experience, Jacey brings a proven track record in strategic direction, communications and agency leadership. Kick-starting her career in PR at Mattel, she led high-profile campaigns such as the 50th anniversary of Barbie, the World Scrabble Championships and Hot Wheels’ record-breaking stunt at the Indy 500. Now at BWP since 2012, Jacey has played a pivotal role in the agency’s evolution into an award-winning marketing team for clients such as Trafford Centre, IKEA, Eldon Square, Lakeside, Livingston Designer Outlet and Karcher. Internally, she has created a culture of wellbeing and excellence, often being regarded as the ‘mum’ of BWP.

Jacey will oversee day-to-day agency management and support Founder and CEO Richard Beasley in spearheading the company’s next phase of development and growth within the destination marketing sector. Jacey’s priorities will include driving new business, expanding service offerings, and nurturing the agency’s extensive creative and strategic talent.

Jacey Bunker, Managing Director at BWP Group commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of managing director at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. Having been a part of the journey for so many years, it’s a privilege to lead the company into its next chapter. I’m immensely proud of what has been achieved so far, and I am confident we will continue to raise the bar and deliver even greater results for our clients.”

To further support this growth, additional board members stepping into newly defined strategic positions include Gwyn Davis as Director of Strategy & Product Innovation and Jonny Whitehead as Digital Director. These changes demonstrate BWP’s commitment to fostering internal growth, streamlining leadership, and reinforcing its strategic vision for the future.

As BWP celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking a major milestone in the agency’s history, this strengthening of the leadership team follows investment from BGF, one of the UK and Ireland’s most experienced capital investors. This perfectly positions BWP to expand and enhance its full-service capabilities, cementing the agency as the go-to choice for impactful marketing in the destination asset sector. As such, BWP will focus on strategic growth through further acquisitions, deepening existing client relationships, and exploring promising international opportunities.

Richard Beasley, CEO a BWP Group commented: “I’m delighted to appoint Jacey as Managing Director. Her deep understanding of the industry and wealth of experience has helped shape BWP into the exceptional agency it is today. Having already been a core part of BWP for many years, Jacey knows exactly what the company needs to elevate it to the next level and continue to drive innovation and growth.”