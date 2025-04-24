Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company based in Buckinghamshire is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cutlist, which recently expanded its business by moving to a state-of-the-art complex near Long Crendon, has been trading for 10 years.

The business specialises in creating cut-to-size sheet materials and shaker doors. It also offers edging, and priming services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2015, the company has evolved from a small workshop with basic machinery into an industry leader equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The company's new state-of-the-art complex

Cutlist’s current site is double the size of its previous facility, and the company says it has enabled increased production capacity,

improved efficiency, and led to an expanded product offering.

Ed Birks, director at Cutlist, said: “Reaching our 10-year milestone and moving into the new facility is an exciting step forward for us. It reflects how far we’ve come by investing in enhanced technology and increased capacity, better equipping us to meet our customers’ needs and support the trade community. I’m very pleased with our progress and excited about the future, with several new developments already in the pipeline as we expand our product offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cutlist has also announced the purchase of new equipment at its Bucks base. The company has purchased advanced equipment, including a five-axis CNC machine and a new spray booth.

A spokesperson for the company said there also plans in place to increase its workforce, which currently stands at 10.

Cutlist says it is carrying on the county’s rich furniture-making heritage, and supports local businesses with high-quality, bespoke products.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.