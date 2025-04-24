Business celebrates 10th anniversary after expanding to Buckinghamshire complex
Cutlist, which recently expanded its business by moving to a state-of-the-art complex near Long Crendon, has been trading for 10 years.
The business specialises in creating cut-to-size sheet materials and shaker doors. It also offers edging, and priming services.
Since 2015, the company has evolved from a small workshop with basic machinery into an industry leader equipped with cutting-edge technology.
Cutlist’s current site is double the size of its previous facility, and the company says it has enabled increased production capacity,
improved efficiency, and led to an expanded product offering.
Ed Birks, director at Cutlist, said: “Reaching our 10-year milestone and moving into the new facility is an exciting step forward for us. It reflects how far we’ve come by investing in enhanced technology and increased capacity, better equipping us to meet our customers’ needs and support the trade community. I’m very pleased with our progress and excited about the future, with several new developments already in the pipeline as we expand our product offering.”
Cutlist has also announced the purchase of new equipment at its Bucks base. The company has purchased advanced equipment, including a five-axis CNC machine and a new spray booth.
A spokesperson for the company said there also plans in place to increase its workforce, which currently stands at 10.
Cutlist says it is carrying on the county’s rich furniture-making heritage, and supports local businesses with high-quality, bespoke products.