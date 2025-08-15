Builder's £1m transformation of 'eyesore' Bucks pub in jeopardy after approval delays

A builder who is restoring a former pub in a Bucks village– an empty eyesore at the gateway to the village for 13 years – is facing what critics have described as a bureaucratic nightmare which could push the historic building back to square one.

Nick Webb, of Prism Construction, has invested more than £1 million in restoring The White Lion pub in Marsworth, but is now facing yet another delay in getting planning permission to convert the building into two homes – the latest hold-up in a four-year saga.

"If there’s a word for how I’m feeling. It is dejected,” he says, after being told by Bucks Council planners he will not get planning permission this year, despite the application for conversion to two dwellings being submitted in 2021 by a previous owner.

The matter was due to have been resolved this month, allowing the conversion to be completed and the homes put on the market by early autumn. Instead, this is now next year. “It appears the powers that be, just keep kicking the can down the road, this will be at least five years of delays at enormous financial cost to many builders and developers,” he added.

Nick, who was immediately slapped with a council enforcement order under caution for untidy land and deterioration of the building when he bought the derelict site earlier this year, said: “The council want this building restored, yet other departments stand in the way!”

Villagers have reacted with shock and frustration, as Nick’s full and thorough restoration scheme has near unanimous support locally.

Marsworth Parish Council chairman, Bob Kennedy, says: ‘This is outrageous. Villagers have suffered long enough on this.’ And parish councillor Robert John says: “The obstructiveness on the part of the council seems diametrically opposed to the Government’s clear intentions to speed up and simplify.” Marsworth News editor, Sandra Costello, adds: “I agree, outrageous is the word. Nick has been doing a brilliant job against many odds, for the benefit of a historic building in a prime location. He deserves much better than this.” The main hitch is developers are required to provide a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) for recreational use, under European law, reducing the need to visit the Special Protection Area (SPA) at Ashridge. Alternatively, they can make a financial contribution towards a SANG and towards the Strategic Access Management and Monitoring (SAMM) strategy.

Nick adds: "I am not trying to save money here; if there is a fee to pay, I will pay but that’s currently not been decided by Bucks Council. We are a small developer/building company and simply can’t continue works at the White Lion indefinitely without planning permission (previously granted in 2015 and 2018, applied for again in 2021 and still not determined in 2025!) “If we pull off site there is every chance it will end up back to square one, with squatters etc. So works will now be carried by a smaller team and obviously take much, much longer!”

Councillor Peter Brazier, Buckinghamshire Councillor for Ivinghoe Ward, is taking up the case. He says: “We will raise it with planners, but the SANG is holding up many planning applications, this included. I am not happy he appears to be being ignored though.”

Nick’s proposals can be found on Bucks Council’s planning portal.