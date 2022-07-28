Bucks businesswoman 'honoured' to be shortlisted for prestigious national award

Olivia Mikhail - owner of Kew Little Pigs in Amersham - has been announced as a finalist in the Best Business category of the Best Businesswomen Awards 2022.

Olivia set up Kew Little Pigs more than a decade ago after being inspired by her young daughter's love of the porcine kind.

Now, thanks to Olivia's tenacity, dedication and sheer hard work, the farm is receiving national recognition.

Olivia Mikhail owner of Kew Little Pigs, (Photo from June Essex)

The farm attracts visitors from all across the country showcasing micro pigs at Old Amersham Farm.

Like almost all companies, the business owners have been tested to the limit, but the nominees have persevered.

Winning praise from the judges panel for creativity, tenacity and business acumen.

One of the micro pigs, photo from June Essex

Olivia said: "I am highly honoured to be named as a finalist in this year's Best Businesswomen Awards and am very much looking forward to attending the ceremony with my fellow nominees later this year.

"I feel very privileged to be the owner of Kew Little Pigs, as every working day is different - and so much fun. That's not to say it's easy, but when you're passionate about animal welfare it makes it that much simpler to channel all your efforts into your own business.

"We are one of the UK's leading breeders of micro pigs, and my team and I absolutely love helping people become parents to these wonderful animals, as well as watching our visitors fall in love with their quirky personalities.”

Currently the business has piglets available for adoption, as well as a selection of older pigs who are looking for homes.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said "This is the eighth year of these prestigious awards and despite the difficult circumstances business owners have faced,these businesswomen have shone through the dark times.

"The awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries, all of whom are excelling in their chosen field. Our judging panel, all business experts, were blown away by the quality of the entrants this year."