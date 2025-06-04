Bucks bus operator celebrates 29 year career of stores manager
Jamie Brooks is retiring from his position as Senior Storekeeper, after a career that has seen him move from starting as a member of the presentation team in 1996, to now be one of the most experienced and respected members of the team.
Marking the occasion, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Jamie is an absolute inspiration as someone who has developed their skills to become an absolutely central member of our team across the region. We will miss his friendship, his forward-thinking and his knowledge, but he has set a very solid foundation for those who follow in his very impressive footsteps.”
