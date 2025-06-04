Bucks bus operator celebrates 29 year career of stores manager

A Buckinghamshire bus operator is celebrating the career of one of its key Managers, who is retiring after 29 years of helping local people, throughout the region, to get where they need to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Brooks is retiring from his position as Senior Storekeeper, after a career that has seen him move from starting as a member of the presentation team in 1996, to now be one of the most experienced and respected members of the team.

1996 was a notable year, with NASA’s launch of the Mars Global Surveyor, Britain was alarmed by an outbreak of Mad Cow Disease, Dolly the Sheep became the first cloned animal, and France agreed to end nuclear testing, and the Summer Olympics were held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big songs in 1996 included Earth Song by Michael Jackson, Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis. Big films that year were Trainspotting, The English Patient, 101 Dalmatians and Independence Day, Wannabe by the Spice Girls, Fastlove by George Michael, and How Deep Is Your Love by Take That.

Jamie Brooks (centre) with Dareen Roe and Stagecoach East Engineers

Marking the occasion, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Jamie is an absolute inspiration as someone who has developed their skills to become an absolutely central member of our team across the region. We will miss his friendship, his forward-thinking and his knowledge, but he has set a very solid foundation for those who follow in his very impressive footsteps.”

- Find out more about working at Stagecoach East, please go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/careers.