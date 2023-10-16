Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular shopping centre in Aylesbury has announced a day of Halloween activities designed to keep families entertained over the half term.

Friars Square Shopping Centre is hosting a ‘wicked Wednesday’ inside its venue.

On 25 October djs, Bread and Butter Theatre, will be spinning some frightful tunes for a zombie disco. Their shows will start at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Coming to haunt Aylesbury shoppers [Pictures Copyrighted to Beth Walsh]

Shopping centre staff will also gifting prizes to the visitors wearing the best spooky costumes.

Also keeping guests entertained will be giant Flying Fox Bats swooping around the venue.

Two woodland witches will be present, casting a spell or two, whilst navigating the shopping site on stilts.

Children can create bats, cats, witches and all manner of spooky things to take home at a free craft workshop on-site.

Look out for the witches on stilts [Pictures Copyrighted to Beth Walsh]

Plus, there will be a spooky treasure trail for youngsters to win a trick or treat.

As with all free Friars Square events for families, the activities will be held between 11am and 3pm.

Guests are encouraged to seek out more information about the event on Facebook or online here.

Every school break the shopping centre puts together a free event to keep families entertained.

Recently the centre held a free event to celebrate 30 years since its rebrand and refurbishment.