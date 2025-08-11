Buckinghamshire housing associations merge to form mega group

Two Bucks housing associations have agreed to merge to form a mega group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settle Group and Paradigm Housing Group have agreed to merge this month, forming a new organisation which will operate across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The new group, initially known as SettleParadigm, will become the largest housing association in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the merger were initially discussed in March, and a target completion date for the legal merger is expected at the end of October.

Matthew Bailes and Rod Cahill to lead creation of SettleParadigm housing group (Image: Settle)

Both boards decided to go ahead with the move after consultations with residents.

A shadow Board and Executive team has already been appointed to lead the new organisation.

Paradigm also announced in March that it was in discussions about buying 3,500 homes in South Buckinghamshire from L&Q, and the company said these negotiations are at an ‘advanced stage’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hopes that arrangements can be formalised over the next few weeks, and that Paradigm will support L&Q in its consultation with residents.

Paradigm Housing Group owns around 17,000 homes, mainly in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Settle Group has over 10,000 homes across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and South Cambridgeshire.

More than 2,600 Settle and Paradigm residents responded to the formal consultation on the merger proposals, with around 80 per cent of residents feeling either positive or neutral about the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Moriarty, designate chair, said: “I’m excited about the potential of the new organisation and its ability to deliver for all our residents

“The new organisation will also help us deliver more affordable homes in the communities we serve.”

Matthew Bailes, designate chief executive, said: “The partnership between Settle and Paradigm, and the potential addition of 3,500 homes in our core area, means that the new organisation will be large enough to take on the most difficult challenges…”

Paradigm Housing Group was formed following a large-scale voluntary transfer of homes from Chiltern District Council to Chiltern Hundreds Housing Association in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Settle provides services to more than 24,000 residents in over 10,000 homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and South Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson for the group told the LDRS that the new organisation will be contacting all their residents, asking them to fill in forms to get to know them better.

They said the new organisation would be able to provide improved local services while getting better value for money.

“We will be big enough to cope with challenges such as improving energy performance and we’ll be able to build more affordable homes to help address the housing crisis,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By combining resources, we will have stronger relationships with local partners and be better able to address issues such as anti-social behaviour and to make significant improvements to a number of our estates.”