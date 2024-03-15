Buckingham store manager celebrates 20 years at same supermarket
A store manager in Aylesbury has celebrated her 20th anniversary working at the same supermarket.
Anita Daly has completed 20 years at Aldi in Buckingham, having previously worked at a pub and as a traffic warden.
She first worked at the supermarket as a store assistant in 2004, progressing to become a deputy store manager in 2008 and an assistant store manager two years later.
Anita has also participated in fundraising projects ran by the giant supermarket chain. She was part of an initiative to raise money for the supermarket’s chosen charity Teenage Cancer Trust, raising a total of £700.
She said: “I’m so proud to be part of Aldi’s team, working for a supermarket that offers great products at affordable prices for everyone.
“Having built relationships with our regular customers, I feel part of the local community and love going above and beyond when I can - always greeting shoppers with a smile.”
Anita also mentioned the ‘Specialbuy’ products she often stocks up on after clocking off, adding: “The beauty products are second to none, and I can’t resist an Aldi scented candle too. Apparently, I can’t resist the cleaning products either!”
Aldi in Buckingham is located in Osier Way.
Jody Hennah, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Anita is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many.”