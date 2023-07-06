Buckingham receives temporary banking hub as location is confirmed for town's permanent bank

A temporary banking hub has been opened in Buckingham as the location for a new permanent bank in the town has also been confirmed.

Today Bucks Council has confirmed that Cash Access UK is opening a permanent hub at 19 Market Square, the premises where Lloyds used to operate.

When Lloyds shut its bank in Buckingham last September, the town was left without a physical bank to visit.

Councillor Clive Harriss, and Councillor Howard Mordue, Buckingham and Villages Community Board Chair

An opening date has not been set for the permanent banking facility.

The temporary hub is located inside Buckingham Library, on Tuesday it will focus on NatWest customer service, Nationwide on Wednesday, and Lloyds Banking Group enquiries on Thursday.

Plans are in place to offer support for Barclays customers on Fridays.

Cash Access UK’s temporary hub will remain open between, 9.30am and 4.30pm, between Tuesday and Friday, until the permanent bank opens.

Buckingham Mayor, Councillor Anja Schaefer

Banking Hubs offer similar services to post offices where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions. It also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “We’re committed to protecting nationwide access to cash, therefore I am pleased to announce that a temporary Banking Hub in Buckingham is now open. The temporary Banking Hub will ensure residents’ access to cash needs are supported, while work progresses on the permanent location. This is an important step on the journey to a permanent solution and we look forward to updating the community on our progress when we are able.”

Residents with concerns and questions about how banking hubs work are encouraged to email this address.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “I am really happy to see our library playing such an important part in ensuring that Buckingham residents have local access to banking services.