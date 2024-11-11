A grandma living in Aylesbury Vale has shared the secrets to a long life during her 100th birthday celebrations.

Ruby Hill, who currently resides in Maids Moreton Hall on Church Street, says the key to staying alive is to “keep a healthy mind and body”.

She celebrated her newly-minted centenarian status with friends and family at the Care UK-run home.

In commemoration of Ruby’s milestone birthday, staff at the care home and her daughter, Judith, organised a special celebration. Ruby hitched a ride in a limo before returning to the home for afternoon tea with her friends and family.

She was born on 28 October 1924 in London. After growing up in Nyetimber, a small village in West Sussex, and living in various locations in London, Ruby pursued a career as a civil servant until she married her husband, Albert Hill, in 1965.

Care UK has revealed that the pair, who met at a walking group, were passionate about the outdoors and spent their married life hiking, cycling and skiing. When she wasn’t exploring, Ruby could be found at various social groups including sewing groups, church groups, the RSPB and the Women’s Institute.

Ruby remained active throughout her life into parenthood, playing games and sharing her love of the outdoors with her daughter and her grandchildren, James and Sophie, who often visit her at Maids Moreton Hall.

Ina Almasan, general manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We were so excited to celebrate such a joyous day with Ruby. As a much-loved resident at Maids Moreton Hall, it was wonderful to mark this tremendous milestone with her and hear her very good advice for living a long and happy life.

“Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we centre everything we do around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Ruby’s 100th birthday celebration was no exception. It was lovely to see how happy she was to be surrounded by those closest to her on the special day.”

More details on the Buckinghamshire home can be found by calling 01280 878 570. The care home can also be reached via email or its website.