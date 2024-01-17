Buckingham business celebrates going independent offering new cultural tours

“It is no accident that clients return to us again and again”

A longstanding Buckingham business has celebrated becoming independently owned, having previously worked with parent companies.

Yesterday (16 January), the team at the Art Pursuits, which operates out of the Russell and Butler building in Buckingham, celebrated the change.

It was formed by Dr Joachim Strupp an art historian and lecturer at the University of Buckingham, but following his death in 2017, the business was bought by a larger travel operator.

The business will be independently-run for the first time in seven years

Seven years on, the company is once again independent following a buyout. A company spokesperson said: “Joachim worked closely with many of the team who are still at the company today and who keep his passion for informed cultural expertise growing.”

Now, the newly-formed company, Fine and Cultural Tours, brings together the former specialist in art history and cultural tours with Boxwood Garden tours. Guests will now be able to purchase vineyard tours from the holiday specialists.

The Buckingham team at Fine and Cultural Tours has changed little in 10 years, remaining fiercely loyal to its customer base who travel the world with the company, often participating in multiple tours and bringing along other lovers of culture. Among the events the team advises on are long stays, day trips, UK and overseas trips and study days.

Announcing the launch of the company in Buckingham this week, Mellissa Taylor who has been with the company for over six years, said: “Fine and Cultural offers truly personalised tours in small groups. All our tours are accompanied by subject matter expert lecturers supported by a professional tour manager, polished in logistics with detailed knowledge of the area visited. Every restaurant, hotel and visit is thoroughly researched in advance to ensure that customers are never disappointed. We are enormously proud of our tours, it is no accident that clients return to us again and again. They even share with us their travel dreams and we do our best to create new tours in response.”