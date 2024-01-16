Property company buys 71-acre former golf site in Bucks for 380-home project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housing developer has bought a 71-acre site, that used to be a golfing venue, in Buckinghamshire.

The Hill Group confirmed its purchase of Little Chalfont Park, a green area previously used for golfing.

Also the group confirmed plans to build a new neighbourhood at the site, which would include 380 new homes. The Hill Group says the properties will be a mix of private sale homes, and affordable homes. In its outline planning documents the group has also confirmed plans to construct a single-form entry primary school, a retirement village, a care home, sports and play facilities, a community centre, a health surgery, and a local convenience store.

The site set to be transformed into a housing development

The developer is also stressing the homes will be surrounded by open green spaces, and the houses will be low-carbon homes. This will be achieved using air-source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels on roofs, and electric vehicle charging points for all properties, the homebuilder says.

Out of the 380 homes, 152 will be affordable, according to the Hill Group, 80 of them can be rented. A further 34 homes will be available to purchase via shared ownership, and 38 one-bedroom first homes would be discounted by 70 per cent of their market value. The Hill Group’s plans for a retirement village involved constructing up to 100 homes, a care home for 60 residents and 15 custom-built plots.

It is hoped that the new neighbourhood would attract first-time buyers, families, retirees, and those needing later-life care.

In its outline planning the Hill Group has also confirmed it will complete tree planting, preserve the toney Deane and other ancient woodlands, and create suitable alternative natural green space. Included in this area will be cycling and pedestrian paths, plus parks, allotments, and games areas.

The Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “At Hill, we're committed to building not just homes, but thriving communities where people of all ages love to live. The acquisition of this stunning site in Little Chalfont represents a unique opportunity to do just that, creating a vibrant, multi-generational village extension with a comprehensive range of essential community services and amenities woven into the fabric of the local area.

"Little Chalfont already boasts a strong sense of community, and we're committed to working closely with residents and other local stakeholders to ensure our development complements and enriches the existing landscape. We're excited to embark on this journey with the Little Chalfont community, and we look forward to bringing this new development vision to life."

A series of planning applications will be sent to the council in autumn of this year, currently the homebuilder hopes to complete the project by 2031.

