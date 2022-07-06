Buckingham Banking Hub wants your views on potential venues ahead of 'shock' Lloyds closure

Banking Hub is acting after it learned of the ‘shock’ news that the last remaining bank in Buckingham is closing.

Lloyds recently announced it was closing its venue this September, leaving Buckingham residents with the choice between traveling elsewhere or solely banking online.

Banking Hub is a joint venture between various companies set up by the Cash Action Group (CAG), the Post Office and other companies.

Banks work together to allow customers to receive cash services and banking advice regardless of who they have their account with.

Buckingham is one of 10 sites that Banking Hub is hoping to open stores in.

Plans include a post office bank counter that can be used to pay bills, take out cash and other daily banking transactions.

Also a private office for appointments or drop-ins with banking advisors, with a representative from each of the top five most popular banks in the area.

Ahead of the potential launch, organisers want to hear from people in Buckingham.

During the consultation process people can have their say by answering the following online survey which can be accessed here.

Paper copies can be collected and dropped off at Buckingham Library and Buckingham Tourist Information Centre.

People can suggest suitable buildings in Buckingham that can be used as hubs by emailing [email protected]

The team is after locations in Buckingham Town Centre with good accessibility and space for a private meeting room as well as a counter.

Jane Mordue, chair of trustees at Citizens Advice Bucks said: “Not everyone does online banking.

"Often these are the most vulnerable in our community. We help them locally at Citizens Advice Bucks to get their lives back on track. Often this involves managing their money safely.

"The proposed new banking hub in Buckingham will give everyone access to banking services and be a much needed lifeline for many.”