BranchAffect emerges to drive meaningful change in the wellbeing industry

Buckinghamshire-based startup BranchAffect sets its sights high as it begins its quest to improve wellbeing awareness in young people with the launch of its new FREE app. The app is designed to nurture healthy habits in young people, from monitoring their moods to emphasising the importance of focus and goal setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BranchAffect has taken the wellbeing app market by storm. From eye-catching graphics to core functionality, the easy-to-use app allows users to log their moods and review their sleep with just the touch of a button. But it doesn’t stop there—BranchAffect features a dedicated ‘Self-Growth Tools’ page, offering daily resources to help users develop a deeper understanding of their wellbeing.

What sets the app apart is its unique nature-inspired twist: users grow a virtual tree with every completed task. This gamified element encourages the formation of healthy habits and fosters a positive response to day-to-day challenges.

We spoke with Director, George Lasseter:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BranchAffect app is FREE and easy-to-use.

“When I was 11 years old, my world changed completely. After a four-year battle with cancer, my dad passed away. Less than two years later, I lost my grandad—two of the strongest role models in my life gone in a flash.

These experiences shaped me profoundly. I learned early that life brings unexpected challenges, but with the support of my incredible mum, I found strength and direction. She played a pivotal role in helping me become the person I am today.

During those difficult years, one thought stayed with me: “I want to help the next generation.” I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I wanted to make a meaningful impact.

Today, at 23, I’m proud to take that step.

Introducing BranchAffect—a well-being and productivity app designed for all ages. It’s built around the tools that helped me most during my journey; Daily mood monitoring, Goal setting, Gratitude journaling, Sleep insights, Personal reflections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve also included an ‘Insight’ section to help users visualise their well-being trends and revisit meaningful moments—no more digging through old notebooks to find that one particular entry. I hope that BranchAffect will help people all over the world improve their wellbeing and productivity levels”