BranchAffect emerges to drive meaningful change in the wellbeing industry
BranchAffect has taken the wellbeing app market by storm. From eye-catching graphics to core functionality, the easy-to-use app allows users to log their moods and review their sleep with just the touch of a button. But it doesn’t stop there—BranchAffect features a dedicated ‘Self-Growth Tools’ page, offering daily resources to help users develop a deeper understanding of their wellbeing.
What sets the app apart is its unique nature-inspired twist: users grow a virtual tree with every completed task. This gamified element encourages the formation of healthy habits and fosters a positive response to day-to-day challenges.
We spoke with Director, George Lasseter:
“When I was 11 years old, my world changed completely. After a four-year battle with cancer, my dad passed away. Less than two years later, I lost my grandad—two of the strongest role models in my life gone in a flash.
These experiences shaped me profoundly. I learned early that life brings unexpected challenges, but with the support of my incredible mum, I found strength and direction. She played a pivotal role in helping me become the person I am today.
During those difficult years, one thought stayed with me: “I want to help the next generation.” I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I wanted to make a meaningful impact.
Today, at 23, I’m proud to take that step.
Introducing BranchAffect—a well-being and productivity app designed for all ages. It’s built around the tools that helped me most during my journey; Daily mood monitoring, Goal setting, Gratitude journaling, Sleep insights, Personal reflections.
We’ve also included an ‘Insight’ section to help users visualise their well-being trends and revisit meaningful moments—no more digging through old notebooks to find that one particular entry. I hope that BranchAffect will help people all over the world improve their wellbeing and productivity levels”