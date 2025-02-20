Bournes Moves celebrates 150 years with community giving

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Bournes Moves has launched a special competition to give back to the communities that have supported the company throughout its history. Each month throughout 2025, Bournes is donating £150 to a different local charity across its branches. This initiative aims to recognise the incredible work being done by smaller charities and make a meaningful impact in the local areas the company serves.

While Bournes might not be a name you immediately recognise, the company itself is not new to the home-moving market. In 2021, Bournes acquired Robinsons of Aylesbury, a trusted local moving company operated by John Robinson and his family since 1909. John Robinson who was at that time retiring after a long career of service to his customers, wanted to ensure his business continued under new ownership with a similar family-run ethos and strong commitment to customer service. By joining Bournes, Robinsons' customers now benefit from the company’s extensive resources, including enhanced training for its professional movers, industry expertise, and a broader range of services, all while maintaining the high standards and personal touch they have always expected.

Bournes itself has a deep-rooted history, originally founded in Rye, Sussex, in 1875 as a local carrier. Over five generations, it has grown across the South-East, expanding its services while staying true to its values of quality and customer care. This milestone year is not just about celebrating longevity but about reinforcing the company’s commitment to the people it serves.

Bournes is delighted to announce that the first winner of its 150th-anniversary charity competition is Emmett’s Genies, a local Aylesbury-based charity dedicated to bringing magic and joy to children with critical or life-limiting conditions. The charity provides unforgettable experiences for families facing incredibly tough times. Emmett’s Genies was nominated by another local company, Legacy Funeral Services, who have generously matched Bournes' £150 donation, doubling the impact for this wonderful cause.

Bournes Moves are a local member of the British Association of Removers, providing professional removals services in Buckinghamshire and surrounding areas.

Ryan Gilligan, Bournes’ local branch manager in Aylesbury, said:"It’s an honour to support Emmett’s Genies and witness the positive impact they have on families in our community. We’re proud to be part of Aylesbury’s fabric and look forward to many more years of service."

As Bournes continues into an exciting future in Aylesbury, the company remains committed to being an active part of the community. Bournes’ 150th-anniversary celebrations are all about recognising the importance of people—customers, employees, and the communities they serve. Through this initiative, the company hopes to support smaller charities like Emmett’s Genies, which work tirelessly to fundraise and provide essential services. In addition to financial support, Bournes is also using its platform to help raise awareness for these organisations.

As Bournes continues this initiative, the company invites more local charities to be nominated for upcoming monthly donations. If you know a charity making a difference in the area you can nominate via monthly announcements on their Facebook page. If you’d like to learn more about Bournes’ services and career opportunities, get in touch with the local branch today.