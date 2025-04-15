Bisham Abbey unveils upgraded gym facilities
The latest improvements include the introduction of state-of-the-art EGYM equipment, which provides members with bespoke, personalised workouts. EGYM kit like the Seated Row, Leg Press, and Lat Pulldown give data-driven guidance to help members stay motivated and reach their fitness goals.
Bisham Abbey’s gym now features a brand new “Stretch Zone”, giving members a dedicated space to warm up before they begin their workouts, then warm down once the session is complete.
There has also been a full renovation of the male changing rooms, providing members with modern and upgraded facilities, and the accessible changing rooms have been updated with new benches for para-athletes.
Stacey Caswell, Bisham Abbey Contract Manager, said:
“We’re excited that these upgrades are completed – they’ve truly transformed the health and wellbeing experience at Bisham Abbey.
“The addition of EGYM is a game-changer, offering our members a new fitness concept, which adapts to their needs. Once you’re set up on EGYM, there’s no more having to move equipment settings to suit you – the machine does it for you!
“These improvements reinforce Bisham’s reputation as a true home for health, wellbeing, and sport, and we’re excited to see the positive impact these changes will have on our community.”