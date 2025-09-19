Bisham Abbey introduce quieter hours in support of people with sensory processing issues

Bisham Abbey have launched a programme of quieter hours in its gym to make its facilities more accessible for people with sensory processing issues.

Every Thursday 1pm to 3pm, and Saturday 3pm to 5pm, music will be turned off, bright lights will be dimmed or switched off, and staff will refrain from making Tannoy announcements unless there is an emergency.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, who manage the facility said:

"Studies show that around 5-16% of population have sensory processing difficulties. That’s a huge group of people, who may be put off attending leisure facilities as the environments could create feelings of anxiety, discomfort or fear. By making a simple change, we’re making our centres more accessible and more welcoming, which fits into the active wellbeing strategy we launched last year.”

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said:

“While these quieter, more relaxed sessions are open to all customers, this small timetable change at our facilities could make a huge difference to the lives of people with neurodiversity needs, making our centres a truly inclusive environment where people can enjoy their health and wellbeing experience.”

