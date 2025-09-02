BGF completes successful exit from investment in green tech pioneer, Monodraught

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, has completed the successful exit of its investment in Monodraught, a British green tech business based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. The business has been acquired by Genuit Group plc for a total consideration of £55.6m.

Due to Monodraught’s strong performance, the exit has generated a return of 11x MM and an IRR of 37.5%, making it one of the highest returns delivered by BGF.

Under the leadership of CEO Andrew McCubbin and CTO Nick Hopper, Monodraught is a UK leader in low-energy, low-carbon solutions for the built environment. It designs, makes and installs ventilation systems, as well as other sustainable and zero-carbon technologies.

During the investment partnership with BGF, Monodraught has generated strong financial growth, with a 7x increase in profitability. This has supported job creation with 95 people now employed at its High Wycombe headquarters.

BGF backed Monodraught in 2017 with a multi-million investment. Since then and with the BGF team’s support, the company has delivered significant product innovation, broadened its commercial offering, consolidated its position in the education sector, and expanded into new sectors and geographical markets.

Monodraught has benefitted from the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increased focus on the green agenda. BGF has also helped the company to embed ESG into its internal operations and introduced Ewan Wilson, as non-executive chair.

Andrew McCubbin, CEO of Monodraught, said: “In 2017, we set out to build on our already strong business foundations, and we knew BGF would be the right partner to help us do that. Growth capital has allowed us to accelerate our plans and, more than that, BGF’s team has also brought valuable strategic expertise and both commercial and operational support. As a result, the business is now in an even stronger position, and we look forward to the next chapter of our journey with Genuit.”

Nick Hopper, CTO of Monodraught, said: “BGF provided an inspirational platform for the company’s growth. Our technologies have established strong market traction and built a scalable foundation. We’ve invested heavily in creating a sustainable product range that leverages embedded sensors, IoT and data analytics, positioning us at the forefront of the market. We look forward to expanding the influence of our technologies across new sectors.”

The deal was led for BGF by Partner Jon Earl, and Investors Daria Polunina and Sam Giurani. The original investment was led by Mark Nunny.

Jon Earl, Partner at BGF who sat on the board of Monodraught, said: “This exit is a fantastic result for BGF, but even more so for Andrew, Nick and the team at Monodraught. They have shown exemplary leadership and a quiet but determined ambition that has delivered not only strong financial results, but also meaningful innovation and positive environmental impact through their work in the built environment. It has been a privilege to support them on this journey.”

The exit from Monodraught adds to a series of recent successful realisations for BGF, including Brisant Secure, Braidwater, Panthera Biopartners and OrganOx. Together, these exits highlight the breadth of BGF’s portfolio and the strength of its partnership model, which supports ambitious management teams in achieving both commercial success and long-term impact.

BGF recently announced a major commitment to invest £3 billion in UK businesses over the next five years – a decisive move aimed at scaling support for growth and early-stage businesses that are the engine of the UK economy.

As one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland, BGF typically provides initial investments of between £3 and £30 million in high potential businesses.