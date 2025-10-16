Barratt Redrow celebrates double win at Biodiversity Challenge Awards 2025

Barratt Redrow has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the Biodiversity Challenge Awards 2025, celebrating its commitment to nature-positive development and leadership in biodiversity enhancement.

The housebuilder was awarded the ‘Placemaking for Nature Award: Multi-property’, acknowledging Barratt Redrow’s innovative approach to creating connected, wildlife-friendly areas across its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury. In addition, Helen Nyul, Group Head of Biodiversity at Barratt Redrow was named ‘Biodiversity Champion: Established Professional’, recognising her outstanding leadership, expertise and 20-years of contributions in ecological roles.

The Biodiversity Challenge Awards encourage the construction industry to ‘go BIG for nature’ by putting biodiversity at the centre of projects that go beyond standard practice and legal compliance, such as Biodiversity Net Gain. The 2025 winners showcase inspiring people, projects and innovations advancing biodiversity within the built environment, as well as bringing nature and people together.

Jo Alden, Project Director at Barratt Redrow, commented: “The North Thames division is incredibly proud of its achievements for Kingsbrook. Winning both the Placemaking for Nature Award and seeing Helen recognised as a Biodiversity Champion reflects our commitment as a housebuilder to integrating nature into every stage of our developments. These awards recognise the dedication of our teams and partners who work hard to ensure that biodiversity is not an afterthought, but at the centre of how we design and deliver new homes.”

Helen Nyul, Group Head of Biodiversity at Barratt Redrow, added: “Over the past 20 years working in environmental and ecological roles, I have seen how important it is to place biodiversity at the forefront of everything we do. It isn’t just about technical expertise, it is about ensuring that all projects create lasting benefits for nature as well as people.”

Barratt Redrow has a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available at its Kingsbrook development with prices starting from £385,500.

To find out more about Barratt Redrow visit www.barrattredrow.co.uk or the homes available visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.