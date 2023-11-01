Aylesbury Vale town gets new ASDA store as part of supermarket giant's £2 billion acquisition

It is one of 356 new stores set to open in the UK

An Aylesbury Vale town has been announced as one of the areas set to get a new ASDA store.

Yesterday (31 October), the supermarket chain announced plans to open 356 new shops in the UK.

Buckingham is one of the areas where an ASDA Express store is set to open. The new shop will be opening on the Buckingham Ring Road.

ASDA has announced the flurry of new openings as its deal to purchase the EG Group has been finalised. It has been reported as a £2.07 billion acquisition.

EG UK was in control of a number of convenience stores and petrol stations that will now be rebranding as ASDA Express shops.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda said yesterday: “This is a great day for Asda and for millions of UK consumers. Asda is a much-loved brand that is instantly recognised for great value. I could not be more proud or excited that the iconic Asda sign is now coming to hundreds more communities.”

ASDA says the rollout of the new petrol station stores is expected to be completed by 2026, but some new outlets will be opening in the coming weeks.

Stuart Rose, chair of Asda, said: “The combination of Asda and EG UK will only create more opportunities for Asda to bring that focus on value to even more communities – as well as driving the sustainable growth of the business through a convenience offer of genuine scale and substance.”

ASDA’s major purchase of EG was first announced in May, by the Issa Brothers, who launched their retail business in the early 2000s.

A number of Co-op garages in the UK are also being transformed into ASDA Express stores.

Of the new stores opening as part of ASDA’s latest expansion England will get 310 stores, 24 will open in Scotland, with Wales getting an extra 22.