On completion the new hub will be used by architecture, design, and engineering students

Work has begun constructing a new Design, Technology & Engineering (DTE) building at an Aylesbury Vale school.

Developers have begun creating a £5.9 million building at Stowe School.

It has been described as a state-of-the-art facility, which will consist of teaching spaces, studios and workshops.

An artist's impression of what the building could look like

Workers are building a two-storey complex inside the grounds of the historic Stowe House, and it will serve as its own educational resource.

Beard Construction says unlike many of the internal finishes traditionally found in other buildings, the structure, joints, beams and bolted connections will be purposely left exposed.

The company also states that all services will be colour-coded and will remain uncovered, allowing students to observe the infrastructure of pipes through internal walls, right through to the plant room.

Working alongside architects Design Engine, the project aims to minimise material use and be suitable for deconstruction, should the area ever need to be restored to woodland

CGI expectation of what the building will look like

Work is ongoing to lay the foundations and instal helical piles ahead of the steel framing and ground floor concrete slab. Beard expects to finish the project next autumn.

While the site is secured with fencing and hoardings, Beard is communicating with the school in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The company has pledged to schedule deliveries outside of high-traffic periods, and is using a separate entrance for heavy goods. This decision was made to protect the weak bridge at the main school entrance, Beard adds.

Beard says it is scheduling student visits and talks to ensure they are aware of the work being carried out.

Dean Averies, Beard director for Oxford, said: “With our reputation in the education sector, Beard has had the privilege of being involved in a number of prestigious builds across the region. This innovative project is another fantastic example, and we’re incredibly proud to support Stowe School in delivering a state-of-the-art facility to truly bring these exciting subjects to life.

“Beard is well known for delivering ambitious buildings to a high standard of quality. This project is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate this and our commitment to prompt and faultless delivery. Not only is there nowhere to hide with many elements of the building remaining exposed, but the entire build and installation must be exemplary, to provide an educational tool and benchmark for students.”

Beard has previously worked with Oxford university and other schools based in Oxfordshire.

Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, head of Stowe School, added: “We are delighted to see Beard start work on the new Design, Technology & Engineering building. Nestled in the grounds of historic Stowe and in the shadow of Silverstone and the UK’s engineering heartland, the cutting-edge DT&E Centre will complement its surroundings, all while providing an extraordinary educational resource for our future architects, designers and engineers.

“We look forward to the project completing next autumn and working closely with Beard to share their insight and expertise throughout the build.”