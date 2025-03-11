Aylesbury Vale shop wins national award for best vegetarian pie

A venue in Aylesbury Vale has won a national award for the quality of its specialist pies.

Winslow-based eatery, The Bell Hotel and Pie Shop produced the best ‘vegetarian pie’ at a national showcase.

At this year’s British Pie Awards judges were wowed by its red lentil, chickpea and spinach curry pie.

It was up against over 30 mouth-watering entries in this category to take home the top prize.

The Bell's latest award-winning pie

Now in its 17th year, the awards celebrate and honour the best pastry offerings from across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations.

In total, there are 26 distinct categories, from traditional pies to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop is home to a whole range of award-winning pies, and has been victorious at the British Pie Awards in previous years.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.

“Wednesday was an exciting day as we had the chance to sample some truly outstanding pie entries.

"The Bell Hotel and Pie Shop has emerged victorious in the highly competitive vegetarian pie category with their red lentil, chickpea and spinach curry pie. These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved win.”