Aylesbury Vale post office temporarily closing for refurbishment before reopening with extended hours

A post office in Aylesbury is temporarily closing to improve its facilities before re-opening for longer each week.

Winslow Post Office is due to be modernised with a refit, from Wednesday 27 March. It is set to reopen on Monday 15 April at 8am.

Once the work is complete Winslow Post Office will remain open for an additional 38 hours each week.

A Post Office sign. (Photo from Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The Post Office says the refurbishment will modernise the property so it represents a new-style branch. The company has also confirmed new opening hours of Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm.

This is an extra 38 hours of Post Office service a week. These extra hours include all day on Sunday, Saturday afternoon, and earlier opening and later closing.

Regulars are advised to use the next nearest post offices whilst the Winslow store is closed:

 Great Horwood Post Office, Great Horwood Village Hall, High Street, MK17 0QL

 Buckingham Post Office, The Old Gingerbread House, Market Hill, MK18 1JT

 Quainton Post Office, 6 Church Street, Quainton, Aylesbury, HP22 4AP