Aylesbury Vale post office temporarily closing for refurbishment before reopening with extended hours
A post office in Aylesbury is temporarily closing to improve its facilities before re-opening for longer each week.
Winslow Post Office is due to be modernised with a refit, from Wednesday 27 March. It is set to reopen on Monday 15 April at 8am.
Once the work is complete Winslow Post Office will remain open for an additional 38 hours each week.
The Post Office says the refurbishment will modernise the property so it represents a new-style branch. The company has also confirmed new opening hours of Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm.
Regulars are advised to use the next nearest post offices whilst the Winslow store is closed:
Great Horwood Post Office, Great Horwood Village Hall, High Street, MK17 0QL
Buckingham Post Office, The Old Gingerbread House, Market Hill, MK18 1JT
Quainton Post Office, 6 Church Street, Quainton, Aylesbury, HP22 4AP
Daniel Rooney, Post Office Partner Account Manager said: “The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us, and to allow this change to take place, Winslow Post Office branch will need to close, temporarily. However, customers will soon benefit from greatly improved opening hours. The branch will also open daily from 8am – 8pm, which will make it much easier for Post Office customers to pop in.”